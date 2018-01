FERC Bars FirstEnergy Plant Sale Despite Atty's Direct Pleas

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday rejected the $195 million sale of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant by a FirstEnergy Corp. merchant power unit to one of its utilities, following a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner's direct appeal to a commissioner, who quickly "terminated the communication."



FERC said the proposed sale of the 1,159-megawatt Pleasants Power Station from Allegheny Energy Supply Co. LLC, a merchant power company owned by FirstEnergy, to West Virginia utility Monongahela Power wouldn't be in the public interest because,...

