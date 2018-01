FCA Defends Handling Of Whistleblowing Claims Disclosure

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 5:16 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority defended its handling of a report of alleged whistleblowing on Tuesday after an independent review by the Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner found that claims that the watchdog had acted improperly were groundless.



The complaint to the commissioner originated in an allegation that FCA staff had improperly disclosed information in 2015 when they tipped off a bank about an investigation into alleged falsification of files. The staff allegedly handed over confidential information to the lender, which has not been named.



The complainant —...

To view the full article, register now.