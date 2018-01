High Court Rejects Appeal Over Utility's Nevada Use Taxes

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a challenge to Nevada’s imposition of higher use taxes for mineral resources mined out of state compared with those mined in state, despite an electric utility company arguing that the policy was discriminatory.



Southern California Edison, or SCE, was appealing the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision that the company was not being discriminated against by having to pay higher taxes for using Arizona-mined coal at its Nevada power plant since the company could not point to a “substantially...

