High Court Move Prompts Calls For Online Retail Tax Bill

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- House and Senate lawmakers have called on Congress to pass legislation that would address tax collections from online sales in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up South Dakota’s appeal challenging barriers to the taxes.



Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., said on Friday that Congress should establish protections for businesses that may be subject to the nationwide collection and remittance of taxes from online transactions if the Supreme Court sides with the state. A bill she introduced in April, H.R. 2193, the Remote Transactions...

To view the full article, register now.