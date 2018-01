High Court Won't Consider Atty Fees In Medtronic Case

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to review a Federal Circuit decision that a Maryland licensing company must pay $6 million in attorneys’ fees in a case that determined Medtronic Inc. did not infringe the company’s defibrillator patents, over arguments that Medtronic’s fee request pursuant to a 1991 contract was untimely.



In denying Mirowski Family Ventures LLC’s petition for certiorari, the high court let stand the Federal Circuit’s April ruling affirming a 2015 decision by a Delaware federal judge that the terms of the 1991 patent...

