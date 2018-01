House OKs Bill Lowering Hundreds Of Tariffs

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday to lower tariffs on about 1,800 imports for products that have little threat to domestic industry, following a push from manufacturers and other businesses.



The Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act of 2017, passed with a unanimous vote, builds on the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill process established by the American Manufacturing Competitiveness Act of 2016, intended to make it easier for the government to lower tariffs on goods that do not threaten domestic industry. Backers of the bill, like Rep....

To view the full article, register now.