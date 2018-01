Length Of US Merger Reviews Continues To Climb

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- Antitrust enforcers in the U.S. took an average of 10.8 months to conduct significant merger reviews last year, up from 9.9 months in 2016, despite a 20 percent drop in the number of investigations, according to a report released by Dechert LLP on Wednesday.



The firm released the year-end edition of its Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker, or DAMITT, report on Wednesday, showing that the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission took longer to complete reviews last year than in any year since...

