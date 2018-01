37 Babies Sickened By Recalled French Milk Products

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- Families of babies sickened by salmonella-tainted milk products made by French company Lactalis are pursuing legal action over a recall that has spread to 12 million boxes of milk in 83 countries, according to media reports on Monday.



So far, 35 babies in France and two outside the country have been diagnosed with salmonellosis after consuming milk products made at Lactalis’ plant in Craon, France, according to a Jan. 12 update from France’s health agency. The same day, the company said that it was recalling all...

