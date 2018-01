House Passes Bill To Loosen Rules For Closed-End Funds

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would loosen reporting and other rules for closed-end funds, intent on subjecting them to the same level of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules as other operating companies.



Before the 418-2 vote, one of the bill backers, Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., said such closed-end funds provide important investment and capital opportunities in the marketplace, which has been closed off by SEC rulemaking. Duffy and other House members said the bill is intended to encourage parity between closed-end...

To view the full article, register now.