Jackson Lewis Adds Leave, Workplace Accommodation Pro

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has nabbed absence-management solutions provider ReedGroup’s former vice president of compliance in Denver, bolstering its disability, leave and health management group with her extensive experience in employment law and leave of absence compliance.



Megan Holstein joins the firm as a principal after almost seven years at ReedGroup, bringing a practice that centers around issues relating to disability, leave of absence, workplace accommodations and health management, Jackson Lewis announced Tuesday.



The attorney told Law360 on Friday that she has long been familiar with Jackson...

