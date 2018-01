Allergan Deal Clears 2031 Launch Of Sun's Linzess Generic

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- Sun Pharma will be able to sell its generic version of the constipation medication Linzess in February 2031 as part of a deal announced Tuesday to end patent infringement litigation being brought by the drug’s makers, Allergan PLC and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The settlement ends Allergan and Ironwood’s June Hatch-Waxman Act suit in Delaware federal court alleging infringement of the patent, presuming the court and government clear it. The medication, also known as linaclotide, is used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic...

