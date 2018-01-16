Nasdaq Dodges $3.9M Antitrust Fine In Swedish Court

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Swedish court on Monday rejected an attempt by the country's competition watchdog to fine several Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. units about $3.9 million for abusing their dominance.

The Swedish Competition Authority had lodged a case against three Nasdaq OMX units in 2015, accusing the companies of illegally blocking a rival trading platform from gaining access to a key data storage center where the matching engine for the group's Nordic exchanges is based.

But Sweden's patent and market court ruled Monday that Nasdaq had not abused...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular