Nasdaq Dodges $3.9M Antitrust Fine In Swedish Court

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Swedish court on Monday rejected an attempt by the country's competition watchdog to fine several Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. units about $3.9 million for abusing their dominance.



The Swedish Competition Authority had lodged a case against three Nasdaq OMX units in 2015, accusing the companies of illegally blocking a rival trading platform from gaining access to a key data storage center where the matching engine for the group's Nordic exchanges is based.



But Sweden's patent and market court ruled Monday that Nasdaq had not abused...

