Tips For Overcoming Unfavorable ITC Initial Determination

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 1:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is a powerful forum for litigating unfair trade cases involving a variety of causes of action under 19 U.S.C. § 1337, ranging from statutory intellectual property rights like U.S. patents to anti-competitive conduct. An ITC investigation differs from litigation in district court in several important respects. One important difference is that the adjudication process, which involves discovery and trial before an administrative law judge, is followed by a “final initial determination” (final ID) that goes to the full commission for review....

To view the full article, register now.