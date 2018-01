Fed. Circ. Presens Ruling Provides Insights On Prior Art

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:03 PM EST) -- In University of Maryland Biotech Institute v. Presens Precision Sensing, Nos. 2016-2745, 2017-1057 (Nov. 3, 2017) (nonprecedential), the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s inter partes re-examination decision that found U.S. Patent No. 6,673,532 (“the ’532 patent”) invalid as obvious over two prior art references.



The Federal Circuit’s decision highlighted that, while “a person of ordinary skill generally would not be motivated to modify a reference by contradicting its basic teachings [or] by making it inoperable for its intended...

