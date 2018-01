PTAB Nixes Sipco Wireless Communication Patent Under Alice

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday a Sipco LLC wireless communication patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice standard, after rejecting arguments that the patent wasn’t eligible for covered business method review.



The PTAB said Emerson Electric Co. had shown the challenged patent claims were directed to nothing more than an abstract idea. The Supreme Court’s 2014 Alice decision laid out a two-part test to determining patent eligibility under Section 101 of the Patent Act.



The board, in the same decision, also...

