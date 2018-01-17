Latham Lures Financial Services Litigation Duo From Lovells
Latham & Watkins said Tuesday Jon Holland and Andrea Monks have been hired for the firm’s litigation and trial department, bringing with them experience in advising retail and investment banks, asset managers and other financial institutions in contentious regulatory matters.
Holland and Monks are seen as two of the market’s leading financial services litigators, the firm...
