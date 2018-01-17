Latham Lures Financial Services Litigation Duo From Lovells

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 5:04 PM GMT) -- Two seasoned financial services lawyers are joining the London office of Latham & Watkins LLP as partners in a move from Hogan Lovells to help build up the firm's litigation team.

Latham & Watkins said Tuesday Jon Holland and Andrea Monks have been hired for the firm’s litigation and trial department, bringing with them experience in advising retail and investment banks, asset managers and other financial institutions in contentious regulatory matters.

Holland and Monks are seen as two of the market’s leading financial services litigators, the firm...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular