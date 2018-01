Starbucks Wins EU Ruling Over 'Coffee Rocks' Trademark

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- A European Union court on Tuesday sided with Starbucks and tossed out a decision allowing a Belgian woman to register a “Coffee Rocks” trademark that the coffee giant says is confusingly similar to its logo.



The EU’s trial-level General Court ruled that the bloc’s trademark office, in allowing Hasmik Nersesyan to register the logo, had improperly ruled that it bore no visual resemblance to Starbucks’ famous circle logo.



“It is true that, as is stated in the contested decision, there are a number of differences between...

