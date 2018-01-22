Sorting Out Single-Reference Obviousness At Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:29 PM EST) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in KSR International Co. v. Teleflex Inc., it reframed and reoriented the test for patent validity under 35 U.S.C. § 103. Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for a unanimous court, rejected the Federal Circuit’s “rigid approach” and emphasized the “expansive” and “flexible” nature of the analysis through which courts were to answer the question of whether a claimed invention was obvious.[1] Ten years later, the debate over KSR’s application and significance continues, yet its repercussions for patent litigation...

