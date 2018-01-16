Energy Corp. Pays $1.7M Over Pa. Fracking Site Violations

Law360, Philadelphia (January 16, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania environmental regulators announced Tuesday they had collected $1.7 million in fines from Energy Corp. of America following a series of spills and other violations at natural gas fracking sites across two counties.



Violations cited by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection included a drilling fluid leak at a gas well in Greene County that contaminated a nearby resident’s private water supply, and the company’s failure to remove fluids and restore well sites after it completed drilling.



“Laws and regulations on the books and strong permitting...

