Ferrero Inks $2.8B Deal For Nestle’s US Confectionery Biz

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- Ferrero, the Italian company behind Nutella, Tic Tacs and its branded pralines, on Tuesday inked a $2.8 billion cash deal to swallow Nestle SA’s domestic confectionery business — including its Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Wonka brands — to become the third-largest confectionery company in the United States.



Under the deal, the Ferrero Group said it would snap up 20 of Nestle’s American brands, as well as the company’s three manufacturing locations in Illinois and its related employees.



In its announcement, Nestle, considered by Forbes to be...

To view the full article, register now.