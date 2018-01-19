Expert Analysis

The Potential Impact Of Taxing Nondisclosure Agreements

By Allan King and William Hays Weissman January 19, 2018, 10:26 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:26 AM EST) -- In response to alleged incidents of sexual harassment by high-profile celebrities, and to discourage the secrecy that typically surrounds settlement of sexual harassment claims, the recent tax amendments no longer permit corporations to deduct these payments as corporate expenses if the settlement is subject to a nondisclosure agreement. The reasoning presumably is that taxing settlements that include nondisclosure agreements, but permitting companies to expense settlements that permit disclosure, will encourage the latter and discourage the former. This article contends that the these provisions will have a...
