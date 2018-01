House May Vote On Spending Bill Delaying ACA Taxes

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The House could vote as early as Thursday on a short-term government funding bill that would delay the onset of three taxes originally enacted in the Affordable Care Act health care reform law, but the legislation could stall as Republicans and Democrats disagree on what should be included in the measure.



The bill, which would fund the government through Feb. 16, would delay for two years the 2.3 percent excise tax on medical device manufacturers and the so-called Cadillac tax on high-cost health insurance plans, and...

