Top Treasury Official Backs Updating Financial Crime Rules

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:45 PM EST) -- U.S. laws that mandate banks and other companies report suspicious financial transactions, and that set penalties for banks that do not do so adequately, need to be modernized, the head of the Treasury Department’s anti-terror and financial crimes enforcement efforts said Wednesday.



Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes Sigal Mandelker said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing looking into potential changes to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws that the system in place has been helpful to law enforcement in their efforts to...

To view the full article, register now.