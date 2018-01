Don't Expect The Law Firm Merger Market To Slow Down Soon

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 12:58 PM EST) -- Mergers between law firms reached an all-time high in 2017 thanks in part to generational shifts in firm leadership and a rapidly evolving legal landscape, but don't expect the legal merger market to slow down as consolidation in the industry looks set to keep rolling.



Earlier this month, legal consultant Altman Weil Inc. published a report that found 102 mergers announced between law firms in 2017, the highest number ever recorded since the organization began compiling combination data a decade ago. Not only was this a...

