11th Circ. Won't Revive $428M Bond Suit Against Fifth Third

Law360, Miami (January 16, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Swiss trust failed Tuesday in its bid to revive allegations that Fifth Third Bank improperly transferred $428 million in bonds it owned to a third party, as the Eleventh Circuit found a one-year contractual limitation to bring claims was valid and had been missed.



In a published opinion, the Eleventh Circuit said the limitation provision was “reasonable, clear and unambiguous.” It also found the district court had not abused its discretion by not granting leave to amend the complaint, saying that plaintiff Cita Trust Co....

To view the full article, register now.