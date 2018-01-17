By Benjamin Feder January 17, 2018, 11:56 AM ESTLaw360, New York (January 17, 2018, 11:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a patent dispute case, Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC. Although the case has nothing to do with bankruptcy law, its outcome could have a substantial impact on bankruptcy practice and litigation. Both bankruptcy and patent law fall squarely within the scope of Congress’ power under Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution, and in both instances Congress has created specialized forums in an effort to allow parties to address issues that are not...
Oil States Patent Dispute Will Affect Bankruptcy Courts
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login