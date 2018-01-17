Expert Analysis

Oil States Patent Dispute Will Affect Bankruptcy Courts

By Benjamin Feder January 17, 2018, 11:56 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 11:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a patent dispute case, Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC. Although the case has nothing to do with bankruptcy law, its outcome could have a substantial impact on bankruptcy practice and litigation. Both bankruptcy and patent law fall squarely within the scope of Congress’ power under Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution, and in both instances Congress has created specialized forums in an effort to allow parties to address issues that are not...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular