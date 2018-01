Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP spent 2017 guiding the Republic of Iraq, Verizon, a Citigroup Inc. unit and others in complex, unique capital markets offerings, capturing value for clients around the globe and landing the firm a spot among Law360’s Capital Markets Practice Groups of the Year for the third year in a row.



Cleary Gottlieb’s team over the past year handled initial public offerings, high yield debt offerings and, in Citigroup Global Markets’ case, the first senior debt offerings by a U.S. global systemically...

To view the full article, register now.