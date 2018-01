Tax Reform Reshuffles The Deck For Outsourcing

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 1:45 PM EST) -- The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed Dec. 22, 2017, changes U.S. tax considerations for cross-border services outsourcing and cloud agreements. Both customers and providers of services should evaluate their existing and planned outsourcing and cloud services arrangements to determine whether they may take advantage of these changes.



The effect of the Act is complex and will vary from deal to deal and company to company, so businesses should consult with their tax specialists. The following high-level summary discusses those changes that we believe will most...

