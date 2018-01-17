Expert Analysis

UK Must Adjust To EU's New Market Integrity Rules

By Rosalyn Breedy January 17, 2018, 2:41 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:41 PM EST) -- While Brexit negotiations continue, behind other closed doors in the City of London, strategy teams are working on plans for various post-Brexit scenarios. How will the U.K. retain top talent? How will we secure our competitive position as the second largest asset management center in the world? How can we harness AI capabilities to nurture our innovative fintech sector?

These are long-term strategies that will take us well beyond Brexit. In the meantime banks, asset managers, consultancies and law firms have embarked on a hiring spree...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular