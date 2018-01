Top EU Court Says Co. Not Exempt From Dirty Money Laws

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 6:06 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s highest court on Wednesday ruled against a Czech company's claim that it should not have been subject to a regulatory probe, saying the firm’s arguments were not consistent with the EU’s objective to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in the financial sector.



The Court of Justice of the European Union said that granting a Czech firm that sells preregistered, “ready-made” companies an exemption to complying with the EU’s third money laundering directive would encourage behavior that helps purchasers of companies remain anonymous,...

