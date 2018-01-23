Asset Management Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP flexed the power of its 200-lawyer asset management team to aid the nation’s largest public pension fund structure and form new funds, represent Pioneer Investment Management USA Inc. in its €3.545 billion ($3.7 billion) acquisition by Amundi SA and help clients navigate the new so-called fiduciary rule, landing it among Law360’s 2017 Asset Management Groups of the Year.



Morgan Lewis’ success in 2017 was, in part, driven by active and successful work by clients including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System,...

