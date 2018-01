US Warns Venezuela's Cryptocurrency May Violate Sanctions

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday told investors to steer clear of Venezuela’s proposed oil-backed cryptocurrency, which officials say is a barefaced effort to avoid U.S. sanctions imposed on the government by the Trump administration this summer.



The OPEC member nation’s plan to offer 100 million “petros” — backed by barrels from the state-run oil company — would effectively extend a line of credit to the government and “expose” American investors to legal risks, Treasury officials said in a statement.



The agency’s guidance, which was first...

