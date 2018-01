Appellate Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP’s appellate group delivered significant U.S. Supreme Court wins in challenges to Securities and Exchange Commission disgorgement in enforcement actions and racial gerrymandering over the last year, earning it a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Appellate Groups of the Year.



In June, a team of attorneys led by firm partner Adam Unikowsky achieved a landmark high court ruling on SEC disgorgement in Kokesh v. SEC and succeeded in reducing the liability of their client by at least $29 million. In the same...

