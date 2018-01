Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, Wilmington (January 18, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP continued its streak in 2017 of representing some of the largest companies seeking bankruptcy protection, including retail giant Toys R Us and offshore oil exploration company Seadrill Ltd., to land itself among Law360’s Bankruptcy Groups of Year.



The 130-member group has attorneys across the globe working as a cohesive team to serve a client list that includes the two largest public company filings in 2017 — Seadrill and Toys R Us, each with more than $5 billion in debt — remaining at...

