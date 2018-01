UK Lawmakers Vote Down Offshore Beneficial Ownership Rule

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 11:58 AM GMT) -- The House of Lords voted late Wednesday against an amendment to an anti-money laundering bill that would have given the U.K. government greater power to demand that British offshore territories provide a public register of owners operating behind investment firms and trusts based in those countries.



The clause proposed rules that would force the U.K. to tell the governments of Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands to list so-called beneficial owners by Jan. 1, 2020 to...

