Treasury Rejects MPs' Bid To Boost PRA's Competition Role
A report from the Exchequer to the influential House of Commons Treasury Committee said that increasing the PRA’s responsibilities for competition would distract the regulator from its main role of monitoring the financial health of the companies it supervises. It could also create overlap with other watchdogs, the report warned.
“Giving the PRA...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login