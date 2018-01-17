Treasury Rejects MPs' Bid To Boost PRA's Competition Role

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 12:53 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Treasury has rebuffed an appeal by lawmakers for the government to hand tougher powers to the Prudential Regulation Authority in an effort to boost competition between insurers, newly released correspondence reveals.



A report from the Exchequer to the influential House of Commons Treasury Committee said that increasing the PRA’s responsibilities for competition would distract the regulator from its main role of monitoring the financial health of the companies it supervises. It could also create overlap with other watchdogs, the report warned.



“Giving the PRA...

To view the full article, register now.