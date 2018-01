EU Governments To Weigh Tougher AML, Asset-Freezing Laws

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 5:00 PM GMT) -- Tougher new laws targeting financing of terrorism and organized crime have passed muster in the European Parliament and will now be handed up to the European Commission and EU governments for final approval, the legislature said Wednesday.



The two EU-wide laws — a directive to counter money laundering and another for cross-border confiscation — received full parliamentary approval at midnight on Tuesday. They were drawn up to help prevent criminals from exploiting differing levels of regulation across the bloc to finance their activities.



“The two laws...

