TransPerfect Dispute Flares Up Over Shawe's Purchase Bid

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 11:07 PM EST) -- The fighting over control of legal translation firm TransPerfect erupted again Wednesday as co-founder Elizabeth Elting pushed the Delaware Chancery Court to reject a purchase bid from rival Philip Shawe, valued at nearly $800 million, which the court-appointed custodian running the sale process said was the top offer.



During a hearing in Wilmington, attorneys for Elting — who founded TransPerfect with Shawe roughly 25 years ago, but has since been engaged in ferocious litigation with her ex-partner that led to a Chancery order for a court-supervised sale...

To view the full article, register now.