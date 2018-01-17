Data, Sales Rules To Dominate Insurance In 2018, Report Says

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 3:52 PM GMT) -- Regulatory developments will dominate London’s insurance industry in 2018 as firms grapple with Brexit upheaval, new European rules on policy sales and tougher accountability for senior brokers, a trade association predicted on Wednesday.

The International Underwriting Association of London said three major regulatory packages will test insurers in the next 12 months at the same time as Britain prepares to break with the European Union’s regulatory framework by March 2019.

“2018 will be an incredibly busy year from a regulatory perspective,” Dave Matcham, the IUA’s chief...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular