Data, Sales Rules To Dominate Insurance In 2018, Report Says

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 3:52 PM GMT) -- Regulatory developments will dominate London’s insurance industry in 2018 as firms grapple with Brexit upheaval, new European rules on policy sales and tougher accountability for senior brokers, a trade association predicted on Wednesday.



The International Underwriting Association of London said three major regulatory packages will test insurers in the next 12 months at the same time as Britain prepares to break with the European Union’s regulatory framework by March 2019.



“2018 will be an incredibly busy year from a regulatory perspective,” Dave Matcham, the IUA’s chief...

