Male Clients Show 'Clear Gender Bias' For Men As Lead Attys

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- Male clients are less likely than female clients to select female lead partners from their law firms, according to the latest Star lawyer nominations from a multinational study by London research firm Acritas published Wednesday.



The analysis report of the current Acritas stars, which is part of the firm's ongoing broader research study of senior in-house counsel, evaluated 1,000 client reviews of law firms comparing male lead partners to female lead partners. There wasn't a difference on any individual attribute, the report said.



But Acritas identified...

