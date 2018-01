Law School Link Wins Skadden Role On Advisory Board Deals

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:37 PM EST) -- A long-standing relationship between the general counsel of The Advisory Board Co. and an attorney at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP led to the law firm getting hired to help steer a pair of deals that saw Advisory Board sell its health care and education businesses to two separate buyers.



The deals, announced almost simultaneously in late August, saw Washington, D.C.-based Advisory Board divest its health care division to UnitedHealth Group's Optum while selling its education business to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners....

