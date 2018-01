Eaton Clashes With IRS In Tax Court Over Foreign Income

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Eaton Corp. clashed with the IRS in the U.S. Tax Court on Wednesday over the question of when a foreign subsidiary’s income becomes taxable in the U.S., in the latest skirmish between the power management company and the federal tax agency.



The Internal Revenue Service added $73 million and $114 million, respectively, to Eaton’s gross income for its 2007 and 2008 tax years, saying the income derived from distributive shares of a foreign subsidiary under IRC § 951(a)(1). The parties, both of which have asked the...

