Hep C Meds Patent Row Can't Stay In Minn., Fed. Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to order that a patent lawsuit brought by the University of Minnesota against Gilead Sciences Inc. over hepatitis C medications be allowed to remain in the North Star State, leaving in place a ruling that found that storage lockers leased by Gilead did not create a place of business.



The appeals court denied a petition for a writ of mandamus from the Regents of the University of Minnesota, which argued that the case should stay in Minnesota because Gilead employees...

To view the full article, register now.