Energy Group Of The Year: Vinson & Elkins

Law360, Houston (January 19, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP's attorneys in 2017 handled 74 energy mergers and acquisitions deals valued at more than $104 billion and also notched victories before the Texas Supreme Court on behalf of pipeline company Denbury Green and Oncor Electric Delivery Co., earning it a place among Law360's Energy Groups of the Year for the eighth consecutive year.



James D. Thompson III, the firm's global head of litigation, told Law360 there are several reasons why Vinson & Elkins — which employs more than 700 attorneys, about 70...

