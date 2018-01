CDC Warns Coconut Linked To Salmonella May Be In Stores

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- A multistate outbreak of salmonella infections related to packaged Coconut Tree-brand coconut distributed by Evershing International Trading Co. continues to pose a danger because the product remains in stores and can last for several months if kept frozen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.



The public health threat from Evershing’s frozen, shredded coconut, which the company initially reported on Jan. 3, has been linked to two salmonella strain outbreaks and has already sickened people in the United States and Canada. A total of...

