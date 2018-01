ABA Tax Section Implores Congress To Adequately Fund IRS

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- The chairwoman of the American Bar Association’s tax section on Tuesday urged Congress to provide adequate funding for the IRS, cautioning that in light of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, the agency will face difficulties effectively administering and collecting tax revenues without additional funds.



In a letter to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate and House subcommittees on financial services and general government, Karen Hawkins reiterated concerns that chronic Internal Revenue Service underfunding has caused taxpayers to lose trust in the...

