Drugmaker Urges Full Fed. Circ. To Kill USPTO Fee Rule

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- A drugmaker challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s controversial new policy on attorneys’ fees urged the full Federal Circuit on Tuesday to rule that the novel approach is a violation of the so-called American Rule.



The filing from NantKwest Inc. came as the en banc appeals court is weighing the drugmaker’s challenge to an abrupt policy switch at the USPTO that demands that patent and trademark applicants who appeal to a district court pay the agency’s legal bills, regardless of who wins the case....

