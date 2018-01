RBS Investors Fight Consultant's Bid For Part Of £200M Deal

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 1:21 PM GMT) -- An action group representing Royal Bank of Scotland PLC shareholders has rejected claims from a consultancy suing for a slice of the £200 million ($280 million) settlement the group reached over a class action against the bank.



An agreement on which the claim is based was “null and void,” the RBoS Shareholders Action Group Ltd. says.



The group claims in a defense filed with the High Court in London on Jan. 16 that Vange Consulting Ltd. is not entitled to any of the £1 million in...

To view the full article, register now.