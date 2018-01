International Trade Group of the Year: Covington & Burling

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's international trade group advised on acquisitions worth billions, defended Bombardier against allegations it sold aircraft in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, and represented Chinese respondents in a rare price-fixing case at the International Trade Commission, placing it among Law360's 2017 Practice Groups of the Year.



Peter Lichtenbaum, who heads the practice, told Law360 that choosing which case in the past year has been the most significant is "like choosing between your children," but he added that the Bombardier trade remedies case...

