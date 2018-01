CFTC Chair Picks Ex-BigLaw Atty For Senior Counsel

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo said Wednesday that Maggie E. Sklar, a high-ranking CFTC attorney who previously worked at three prominent law firms, would serve as his senior counsel.



Sklar previously held the same role for Mark Wetjen, a Democratic member of the CFTC who left his post in 2015 and has most recently worked as an associate director of the financial regulator’s Office of International Affairs. Giancarlo praised her expertise in a statement and said he was “delighted” with the move....

